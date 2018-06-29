FEMA Trailers in Joplin Slowly Emptying

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - The nearly 600 federal trailers that housed Joplin residents since the May 2011 tornado are slowly emptying, with only about 80 of the trailers still occupied.

Those who remain in the trailers will soon have to start paying rent in January.

The Joplin Globe reports many of those still in the trailers provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency have disabilities and are unable to work.

Those remaining have until June 9, 2013 to find other housing. They'll have to start paying rent on Jan. 1. Rents will range between about $750 to $600 a month.

The empty trailers are being cleaned and prepared to move. They'll be given back to the federal government and will go to Crowder College in Neosho. Some will be auctioned to the public.