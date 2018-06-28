Female Body Found in Holts Summit

HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit Police confirmed a body was found behind an Exxon gas station off Highway 54 Thursday morning.

Police Sgt. Marc Haycook said an Exxon employee called the police after discovering the body. He said the body is that of a middle-aged woman.

Police are treating it as a crime scene. Holts Summit Police, Jefferson City Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol and Callaway County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene Thursday afternoon.