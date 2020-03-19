Female Drummer to Play at Blue Fugue
COLUMBIA - Jackie Branscom is a drummer from Columbia who shared with U_News today how she got started and the reaction she gets from people as a female percussionist. You can catch Jackie and DJ Beatz as The Blue Fugue and Beatzworld Entertainment present "I Just Wanna Dance!" DJ Beatz will be spinning the latest and greatest top 40, hip hop, dance, dubstep, and rap music on Thursday, March 22nd at the Blue Fugue, located at 120 S. 9th St in downtown Columbia. There is a $3 cover at the door and the event starts at 9 PM. Follow this group on twitter at Jackie B - @ jbranscom DJ Beatz - @DJBeatz
