Female medical students outnumber males for first time

COLUMBIA - The Association of American Medical Colleges reports there are currently more female medical students than male medical students in the United States for the first time ever.

Kassie Hurt is an LPN at the MU neurology and sleep disorders clinic, where she has been for two years.

"Go women," Hurt said. "The scales need to be a little bit balanced."

She said it's not hard to notice the increase in female doctors on an everyday basis.

"When I stroll through [the hospital] looking for one of my docs, I see a lot of female doctors," Hurt said. "Like I said, the scales are being tipped."

According to data collected by the AAMC, women now comprise 50.5% of all medical students.

The number of female medical students has been increasing for the past few years, going from 46.9% in 2015 to 49.5% in 2018.

According to reports by the U.S. News & World Report, 54.4% of the 408 students in the MU Medical School are women.

The AAMC said the milestone was to be expected after women comprised the majority of first-year medical students for the first time in 2017.

"I think it's tougher for women because it's been primarily a man's game," Hurt said. "It's a little tougher for the women to prove themselves a little bit, but from what I've seen, we've got some great doctors coming."