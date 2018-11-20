Female Pedestrian Killed on Interstate 29 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police say a woman has died while walking or standing on Interstate 29 in the northern part of Kansas City.



The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/TNBbEz ) reports that emergency crews responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police say the woman was struck at least twice.

The name of the woman wasn't immediately released.