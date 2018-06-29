Female Torah Experts Visit St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - There are only five known female Torah scribes in the world, and three of them will be in the St. Louis area in the next few months. The women made Jewish history by becoming qualified scribes, meaning they were trained in Jewish law and to correctly write the Torah scroll. The religious act has traditionally been done by men, and there is still debate about whether a woman should scribe a Torah scroll. The Torah is made up of the first five books of Moses: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy. Shoshana Gugenheim already is in the area, working on the Torah scroll at Congregation Shaare Emeth in Ladue. Aviel Barclay has been commissioned to repair several Torah scrolls at B'nai Amoona Congregation and will be in the area starting this Wednesday. In November, Jen Taylor Friedman will write an entire Torah scroll for United Hebrew Congregation in Chesterfield.