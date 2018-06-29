Female Victim Assaulted on University Avenue

COLUMBIA — Officers dispatched to an assault report Wednesday that took place on University Avenue. According to the Columbia Police Department, a man approached a female victim who was walking home.

The victim stated the male passed by her as she was walking down the sidewalk, and then he grabbed her by the shoulders and pulled her down to the ground.

Officials said the suspect began running east on University Avenue and got into a red sport utility vehicle. He then drove south on William Street. The victim had a minor injury to her back and refused medical attention.

The Columbia Police Department said that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.