Fenton boy, 6, drowns near Rolla

By: The Associated Press

ROLLA (AP) - A 6-year-old Fenton boy has drowned while swimming with family members at a rock quarry outside Rolla.

The Missouri State Highway patrol says Noah Cook was in a flotation device in the presence of family members Friday afternoon at Fugitive Beach, a private property at an abandoned rock quarry southeast of Rolla. The patrol says family members couldn't find the child after several minutes.

A diver later found his body.

The child was pronounced dead by the Phelps County coroner.