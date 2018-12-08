Ferguson announces hiring of new city manager

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis suburb of Ferguson has announced the hiring of a new city manager.

According to a Tuesday night statement, the city council chose De'Carlon Seewood from a pool of more than 40 applicants.

Seewood will fill the vacancy created when former City Manager John Shaw resigned in March following a scathing report by the U.S. Department of Justice over racial profiling among police and a profit-driven municipal court system.

The report was spurred by the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson.

Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing by the Justice Department and a St. Louis County grand jury.

The statement says Seewood recently served as village manager of Richton Park, Illinois, and from 2001-2007 was the assistant city manager of Ferguson.