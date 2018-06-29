Ferguson City Council appoints interim city manager

FERGUSON (AP) - The city of Ferguson has officially named an interim city manager to succeed the executive who resigned after a Justice Department report that found widespread racial bias in the police department.

KSDK-TV reports the Ferguson City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint Pam Hylton to temporarily replace John Shaw. Hylton has been the assistant city manager of the St. Louis County town since April 2011.

Shaw resigned two weeks ago following the report by the Justice Department spurred by last year's fatal shooting of unarmed, black 18-year-old Michael Brown by a white officer. The report also found bias in a municipal court system driven by profit extracted from mostly black and low-income residents.

Six Ferguson officials, including Shaw, have resigned or been fired since the report was released.