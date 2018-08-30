Ferguson Commission seeks municipal court reforms

FERGUSON (AP) - The Ferguson Commission wanted to overhaul St. Louis County's municipal court system by consolidating operations and eliminating many practices that have been labeled abusive.

The commission was appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon during unrest that following the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer in August. A working group met Tuesday and unveiled the proposal.

A bill awaiting Nixon's signature would impose municipal court reforms statewide, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the commission plan would go even further for the 81 municipal courts in St. Louis County.

The plan calls for direct supervision of the courts by the Missouri Supreme Court and consolidation, though an exact number isn't specified.