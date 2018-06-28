Ferguson Found Guilty of 2nd Degree Murder

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Monday, October 24 2005 Oct 24, 2005 Monday, October 24, 2005 3:52:08 PM CDT October 24, 2005 in News

Jurors came back with a guilty verdict after more than five hours of deliberating.  The defense and prosecution made closing arguments Friday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse, arguments about who killed Columbia Tribune Sports editor Kent Heitholt. The jurors deliberated for close to five hours in determining the fate of Ryan Ferguson.

Their decision: guilty of second degree murder and guilty of first degree robbery.

Immediately after the verdict, the jury started work on the sentencing.  After 40 minutes of deliberating, they decided on 30 years for murder and another 10 for the robbery.

The main argument between both sides was whether confessed killer and Ferguson's former classmate lied.  Charles Erickson was the prosecution's star witness and he says he and Ferguson murdered Heitholt four years ago.

The defense says the prosecution couldn't get anyone else to testify beside Erickson that Ferguson killed Heitholt.

"The assault as described by Charles Erickson is not born out by the physical evidence, the blood stain pattern analysis," said Ferguson defense attorney Charlie Rogers, "Never had it suggested that Ryan ferguson carried that belt and jerked it up and held it there long enough to break his neck and strangle him. Nobody ever suggested that, and that is the essence of this case," said  Rogers.

Today prior to closing arguments  the defense's star witness took the stand. The defense used  psychologist, Dr. Elizabeth Loftus, to try and convince the jury that Charles Erickson made everything up, with the help of Columbia Police interrogators.

"If you conduct interviews that suggest details in the course of interviews that witnesses will often pick up on those details and claim them as their own memory," said Loftus.

She also said tricky questions and pressure by police could have made Erickson believe almost anything.

"Mr. Erickson did receive pressure during at least one interview that day," Loftus pointed out when police asked Erickson about the Tribune janitor.

"When the detective tells Mr. Erickson here is what the cleaning lady said the person said go get help. Later on if Mr. Erickson remembers this he can be remembering it because he was told it during a prior interview," Loftus said.

"I certainly saw evidence of repeated suggestion in the sense that repeatedly details are being introduced into the interview that are coming not from Mr. Erickson, but from the person who is doing the interviewing and then later on Mr. Erickson's testimony or recollection or whatever you want to call it changes," alleged Loftus.

The heat turned up when the prosecution had its turn with Loftus. Mostly attacking her credibility."You're billing for your services here today...Is that correct?"

"Well I do expect to be compensated for my time, yes,"  said Loftus.

"You don't work for free?" Crane.

"Well sometimes I do take pro bono cases," said Loftus.

"Are you working for free?" Crane 

"Not in this case," said Loftus. 

"And what is your rate? How do you bill?" asked  Crane.

Loftus avoided the question, but finally answered. "About $11,000."

She has worked on more than 250 cases... And only one was for the prosecution.

The prosecution maintains Erickson wouldn't lie to go to jail for 25 years.

The defense said there was not enough DNA evidence to convict Ferguson.

Evidence that the jury considered :

The prosecution began its case Monday with testimony from their star witness Charles Erickson who says he and Ferguson killed Heitholt.

They followed with two janitors taking the stand. One says they saw Erickson and Ferguson standing over Heitholt's dead body, another says Erickson shouted to her for help.

Ferguson testified on Thursday in his own defense and said he had nothing to do with Heitholt's death.

Ferguson's testimony was followed by his sister's who also said her brother had nothing to do with Heitholt's death.

The jury  mainly had to rely on witness testimony due to a lack of physical evidence.

More News

Grid
List

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8pm 90°
9pm 87°
10pm 84°
11pm 83°