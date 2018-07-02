Ferguson loses two more protest cases

CLAYTON (AP) — Ferguson prosecutors have lost two more cases of people arrested during unrest that followed the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a St. Louis County judge on Tuesday found Michael Powers and Meghan Flannery not guilty of failure to comply.

Three other protesters were acquitted last week. The private lawyers acting as prosecutors for Ferguson billed the city $11,251 for the five cases. One of those attorneys is Stephanie Karr, who also serves as Ferguson's city attorney.

Powers is legislative director for St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed. Flannery is an employee at St. Louis Alderman Antonio French's North Campus education center. Both were arrested Aug. 14, 2014, while waiting for French to be released from jail following a protest.