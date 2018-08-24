Ferguson mayor: With costs clarified, DOJ agreement near

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The mayor of Ferguson says the U.S. Department of Justice has assured city leaders that its plan to revamp the city's embattled police and court practices won't create an unmanageable financial burden.

Mayor James Knowles III said Monday the assurances mean a potentially costly lawsuit could be withdrawn if the Ferguson City Council approves an agreement with the DOJ.

The DOJ sued last month, a day after the council rejected a settlement with the DOJ following the agency's scathing review of city operations, including allegations of routine civil rights violations against black residents.

The investigation was sparked by the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, whose death helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement.

Knowles says the council will meet Tuesday to tentatively approve the agreement. A final vote is expected March 22.