Ferguson officer settles teen's hogtie lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Ferguson police officer has reached a confidential settlement with the mother of a Jefferson County teenager who was hogtied in his own driveway after a confrontation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that former Jefferson County sheriff's deputy Justin Cosma and a second deputy were sued after a June 2010 incident in which a 12-year-old boy was thrown to the ground while walking to his mailbox at the end of his driveway. The suit was settled last month for an undisclosed amount.

Cosma now works for the Ferguson Police Department. The other deputy, Richard Carter, was recently elected as Jefferson County auditor. Neither responded to interview requests Monday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Glenn Boyer says the deputies attempted to restrain a potentially suicidal subject who had darted into traffic.