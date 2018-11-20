Ferguson officer who shot Michael Brown was 6-year veteran

FERGUSON (AP) - Missouri police are releasing a few more details about the officer who fatally shot unarmed teenager Michael Brown, but they are still not identifying him.

Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson said the officer had been with the force for about six years and was on a routine patrol when he encountered Michael Brown Jr. and a friend walking in the street.

Authorities have said previously that a scuffle ensued after the officer asked the teens to move to the side. Witnesses have said Brown's hands were raised when he was shot multiple times.

Witnesses also have said the officer was white. The young men were black.

Jackson says the Ferguson police force has 53 officers, of which just three are black. He said the city has had trouble recruiting and retaining black officers.