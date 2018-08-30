Ferguson police chief apologizes

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri police chief whose officer fatally shot an unarmed 18-year-old last month has released a video apologizing to the family, saying Michael Brown's body remained on the street for too long after he was killed.

The video featuring Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson was released by a public relations agency Thursday, the same day Brown's parents were in Washington with civil rights leaders. Their attorney says the family hadn't heard about the video but would review it.

Brown was killed Aug. 9 during a confrontation with Officer Darren Wilson. Brown's body remained in the street for more than four hours.

The incident sparked racial unrest and numerous protests, including some that turned violent. Jackson also apologized in the video to any peaceful protesters who felt their rights were violated.