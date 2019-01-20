Ferguson police get body cameras after shooting
FERGUSON (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb where a white officer shot and killed an unarmed 18-year-old will soon wear body cameras while on patrol.
KMOV-TV reports that Ferguson police are being trained to use and wear the battery-powered cameras, which record both audio and video.
A private company donated three body cameras after the Aug. 9 shooting death of Michael Brown Jr. by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson. Ferguson police recently bought two cameras, and another private company is donating 50 more cameras - enough to provide one camera for each of the city's 53 officers.
