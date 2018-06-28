Ferguson police investigate Brown family fight

FERGUSON (AP) - Ferguson police are investigating a fight between members of Michael Brown Jr.'s family over sales of memorial T-shirts honoring the police shooting victim.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Pearlie Gordon told police she was "repeatedly struck in the back and left side of the head" on Oct. 18 while selling "Justice for Mike Brown" shirts outside a restaurant.

Gordon is the mother of Michael Brown Sr.'s wife. She told police that the group of 20 people who confronted her and two others included Lesley McSpadden, Michael Brown Jr.'s mother. She said $1,500 in merchandise and $400 were stolen in the incident.

A lawyer for McSpadden told the newspaper her client did not assault Gordon or another man who was taken by ambulance to the hospital after the fight.