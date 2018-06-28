Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson thanks supporters

FERGUSON (AP) - Ferguson police Officer Darren Wilson has thanked those who have supported him since he shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown during a confrontation in August.

Wilson's lawyers issued a statement Tuesday in which they say the 28-year-old officer and his family greatly appreciate the continued support of those who have stood by him.

Violent protests erupted Monday night after it was announced that a grand jury that spent months examining the case decided not to indict the officer in the death of Brown, who was unarmed.

Wilson's lawyers say they believe the jury's decision was right and note that officers often must make "split-second and difficult decisions."