Ferguson police reveal officer's name in Michael Brown's death

FERGUSON (AP) - Police in Ferguson have revealed the name of the six-year veteran accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager in the St. Louis suburb.

Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson said Friday the officer's name is Darren Wilson.

Jackson said earlier this week he wasn't naming the officer due to death threats.

Police have said 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot Saturday after an officer encountered him and another man on the street. They say one of the men pushed the officer into his car, then physically assaulted him and struggled with the officer over the officer's weapon. At least one shot was fired inside the car. The struggle then spilled onto the street, where Brown was shot multiple times.

Witnesses say the officer fired on Brown as he ran away.