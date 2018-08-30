Ferguson police shooting prompts crowd reaction

FERGUSON (AP) - A crowd of a couple hundred people confronted police in St. Louis County after a fatal police shooting.

St. Louis County Police spokesman Brian Schellman said a Ferguson police officer shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon. He said he doesn't know the victim's identity or what prompted the shooting.

Officer Schellman said "a couple hundred" people came out of nearby apartment buildings after the shooting and began chanting "'Kill the police' and things like that."

He said gunshots were also heard at the scene, but there were no reports of injuries. About 60 other officers responded to the area in the northern section of St. Louis County at about 2:15 p.m.

Schellman said the crowd was under control by 5 p.m. and several of the additional officers had left.