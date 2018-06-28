Ferguson police start wearing body cameras

FERGUSON (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb where a white officer shot and killed an unarmed 18-year-old have started wearing body cameras.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ferguson police began wearing the cameras Saturday. Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson told the newspaper officers had the devices on during a protest march Saturday. The march marked the Aug. 9 shooting death of Michael Brown by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson.

Jackson said the department was given about 50 body cameras by two companies about a week ago. Company representatives offered training to officers Saturday on using the devices that attach to their uniforms and record video and audio. Jackson said each officer will get one to use.