Ferguson police to reveal name of officer who shot Michael Brown

FERGUSON (AP) - Police in Ferguson say they are planning to release the name of the officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager in the St. Louis suburb.

Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson says the officer's name will be revealed Friday morning.

Police have said 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot after an officer encountered him and another man on the street. They say one of the men pushed the officer into his squad car, then physically assaulted him in the vehicle and struggled with the officer over the officer's weapon. At least one shot was fired inside the car. The struggle then spilled onto the street, where Brown was shot multiple times.

Witnesses have said the officer fired on Brown as he tried to run away.