Ferguson releases racist emails from clerk to two officers

FERGUSON (AP) - Racist emails released by the city of Ferguson indicate most were sent by a former city court clerk to two police officers. There's no indication other city employees were involved.

A U.S. Justice Department report last month cited a series of inappropriate messages sent by an unspecified number of city employees. They included one message that compared black welfare recipients to mixed-breed dogs.

It appears that most of the emails released Friday and obtained by news outlets were sent from Court Clerk Mary Ann Twitty to police Capt. Rick Henke and Sgt. William Mudd.

Twitty was fired over the emails, while the two officers resigned. Names are redacted in several places. City Clerk Megan Asikainen told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that non-city employees are not being named.