Ferguson residents seek inclusion in police practice talks

FERGUSON (AP) — A group of Ferguson residents is urging transparency from city officials who are negotiating with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve policing practices criticized in a department report earlier this year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the residents are part of a group called the Ferguson Collaborative. The group sent formal letters to city officials Tuesday, requesting a status update on the negotiations. They also offered a list of policing changes that they want to see.

The DOJ's report criticized policing practices in the wake of the killing of Michael Brown in 2014 by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. Wilson was not charged in the shooting.

Jeff Small, a spokesman for the city of Ferguson, said the city has tried to include the public as much as possible, and cited community forums that have been held.