Ferguson reviewing federal report on police force

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - The St. Louis suburb of Ferguson says it's received a copy of the Justice Department report on its investigation into the police force.

The city issued a statement Tuesday saying it would wait to comment about the investigation that law enforcement officials say found sweeping patterns of racial bias.

The report culminates a probe into a police department that commanded national attention after an officer shot and killed an unarmed 18-year-old, Michael Brown, last summer.

The city says Justice Department officials supplied a copy of the report to the mayor, city manager, police chief and city attorney during a meeting Tuesday in downtown St. Louis.

The city's statement offered no details. The city says it's reviewing the report and will comment Wednesday after the Justice Department makes it public.