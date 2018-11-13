Ferguson's city attorney quits as ouster as prosecutor looms

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Ferguson's city attorney says she's stepping down, just a few weeks after the St. Louis suburb engulfed in racial unrest since Michael Brown's 2014 death announced they were removing her as local prosecutor.

Stephanie Karr announced her resignation Monday in writing, calling the decision her own.

Karr has been city attorney since 2004 and Ferguson prosecutor since 2011.

Karr had been criticized by the federal investigation of Ferguson's justice system after the police shooting death of Brown, who was black and unarmed, by a white police officer.

Officer Darren Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing and resigned in November 2014. But a Justice Department investigation found significant racial bias in Ferguson's criminal justice system. The Justice Department and Ferguson reached a settlement in March calling for widespread reforms.