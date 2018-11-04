Ferguson school district to appeal judge's order on board

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis school district that includes part of Ferguson, Missouri, will appeal a federal judge's order requiring a new method for electing school board members in an effort to remove racial bias from the process.

The Ferguson-Florissant School District announced Monday that an appeal will be filed this week with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel's order last month requires the school district to adopt cumulative voting, which would allow people to vote multiple times for a single candidate, depending on how many seats are up for grabs.

Sippel earlier struck down the district's at-large election process, which allows people to vote only once for a candidate, ruling it was biased against black voters.