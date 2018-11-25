Ferguson seeks another tax hike to make up lost revenue

FERGUSON (AP) — Ferguson city leaders, struggling to balance a budget decimated by fallout from unrest that followed the police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, will ask voters in August for a second tax increase.

Voters in the St. Louis suburb in April approved a half-cent sales tax increase and narrowly defeated a property tax increase.

The Ferguson City Council at a special meeting Sunday voted to put on the Aug. 2 ballot a proposal to raise the city utility tax by 2 percent.

Brown, who was black and unarmed, was fatally shot by white officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014. Mayor James Knowles III says court reforms and the unrest led to the loss of millions of dollars of revenue.

Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing and resigned in November 2014.