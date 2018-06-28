Ferguson settlement could be in jeopardy if tax hikes fail

FERGUSON (AP) — The mayor of Ferguson, Missouri, says the city will be "highly unlikely" to fully comply with terms of a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice if voters fail to approve two tax increases.

Mayor James Knowles III told The Associated Press Wednesday that passage of both a sales tax and property tax on Tuesday are crucial if the city is to fulfill all requirements of the agreement.

The St. Louis suburb has been under scrutiny since a white police officer fatally shot Michael Brown, a black 18-year-old. The City Council approved the deal on March 15, ending a federal lawsuit alleging racial bias.

The agreement is expected to cost Ferguson more than $1 million in the first year alone. Meanwhile, Ferguson already has a $2.9 million deficit.