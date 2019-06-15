Ferguson shooting kills 1 person, hospitalizes another
FERGUSON (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that killed one person and critically injured another.
Ferguson officers who responded to a report of several masked suspects "lurking" about 10 p.m. Friday found two semi-conscious victims of gunshot wounds. One of those victims died a short time later at a hospital.
Authorities describe the suspects as four or five people who were wearing masks and gloves.
The victims' names have not been released.
