Ferguson testing device aimed at reducing fatal encounters

ST. LOUIS (AP) - As police in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson seek alternatives to the sort of lethal force that led to Michael Brown's death, they're testing a new device that attaches to a handgun barrel and turns a bullet into a projectile intended to stun but not kill.

Mayor James Knowles III says a few Ferguson officers will test the device, known as the Alternative, at a shooting range Thursday. But Knowles says the department is early in the evaluation stage and the city has not decided whether to purchase the device.

Brown, 18, was unarmed when he was fatally shot by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in August, leading to widespread protests. The shooting also spurred a national discussion about police use of force.

The Alternative is made by Poway, California-based Alternative Ballistics.