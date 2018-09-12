Ferguson unrest cost county $4.2 million

CLAYTON (AP) - The unrest in Ferguson that followed the Aug. 9 shooting death of Michael Brown by a police officer has cost St. Louis County more than $4 million.

The county's chief operating officer, Garry Earls, told KMOV-TV that $2.6 million has been spent on police overtime, the biggest chunk of the $4.2 million bill. Another $170,000 was for damage to police cars caused by rioters.

Earls says the money will come from the county's general fund. He says the county is asking Gov. Jay Nixon for state assistance.