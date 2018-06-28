Ferguson woman gets four years for running strip club at home

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to operating an underground brothel and strip club in her home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Carmen A. Fluker pleaded guilty in October to a federal felony charge of promoting prostitution.

Police say she used her one-story brick home to host nude dancers and sell liquor.

They say her teenage son's bedroom doubled as a VIP room for private dances.

She would announce the club was open by texting prospective customers.

In 2011, police raided a similar type of club being run out of Fluker's Bel-Ridge home.

About 30 people were arrested, but Fluker and her then-husband weren't charged.