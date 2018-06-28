Ferguson woman pleads guilty to strip club at home

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Ferguson woman has pleaded guilty to using her home to run an underground brothel and strip club.

Forty-three-year-old Carmen A. Fluker pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal felony charge of promoting prostitution at the "Yes We Can Social Club."

Police say Fluker used her home to host nude dancers and sell untaxed liquor. Her teenager was the club's bartender, and his bedroom doubled as a VIP room for private dances.

In 2011, police raided Fluker's Bel-Ridge home and arrested dozens while breaking up a similar underground strip club, but Fluker and her then-husband were not charged.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 2015.