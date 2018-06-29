Ferrell Report Released

The report released last week claims Elder agreed to keep quiet and resign in exchange for $80,000. Elder says she never consented to the deal.

"This is the most bumbled cover-up by a republican administration since Watergate," said Sen. Chuck Graham.

As requested by Blunt, Ferrell turned in his resignation Monday. But some voices at the state capitol believe not only was the action from the administration to late, but also too little.

"The legislature has responsibility, in addition from a appropriation standpoint to make sure that activity that's being conducted by the administration has been lawful and open to the public," said Rep. Tom Dempsey.

No one from governor Blunt's administration was available for comment Tuesday. Fred Ferrell has previously apologized for his behavior.