Ferris wheel from Chicago's Navy Pier going to Branson

BRANSON (AP) — The 150-foot tall Ferris wheel from Chicago's Navy Pier is coming to the tourist destination of Branson.

Navy Pier officials said last summer that it planned to debut a bigger, 196-foot Ferris wheel to celebrate its 100th anniversary this summer. The Ferris wheel came down in September after 20 years.

Now it's headed to Highway 76 at The Track Family Fun Parks in Branson to celebrate the parks' 35th anniversary. It's anticipated to start operating this summer with the ability to hold 240 passengers in 40 compartments. The Ferris wheel will have 16,000 lights.

Track Family Fun Parks officials said the Ferris wheel is a $2.5 million investment.