Ferris wheel from Chicago's Navy Pier going to Branson

4 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Friday, January 29 2016 Jan 29, 2016 Friday, January 29, 2016 1:46:20 PM CST January 29, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

BRANSON (AP) — The 150-foot tall Ferris wheel from Chicago's Navy Pier is coming to the tourist destination of Branson.

Navy Pier officials said last summer that it planned to debut a bigger, 196-foot Ferris wheel to celebrate its 100th anniversary this summer. The Ferris wheel came down in September after 20 years.

Now it's headed to Highway 76 at The Track Family Fun Parks in Branson to celebrate the parks' 35th anniversary. It's anticipated to start operating this summer with the ability to hold 240 passengers in 40 compartments. The Ferris wheel will have 16,000 lights.

Track Family Fun Parks officials said the Ferris wheel is a $2.5 million investment.

More News

Grid
List

Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?
Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?
AP — In some parts of the U.S., authorities say gun shops aren't essential businesses and should close during stay-at-home... More >>
14 minutes ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 12:39:25 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Lucky's Market bought by Schnucks
Lucky's Market bought by Schnucks
COLUMBIA — Schnuck Markets, Inc. was the winning bidder for Columbia's Lucky's Market in an auction held in U.S. bankruptcy... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 9:43:00 AM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Chariton County has first confirmed case of COVID-19
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Chariton County has first confirmed case of COVID-19
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 7:31:00 AM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down the federal stimulus package
COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down the federal stimulus package
KOMU 8's Emily Spain sits down to talk with Marco Pantoja about the federal stimulus package the U.S. Senate passed.... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 10:14:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in Continuous News

MU students may convert grades to satisfactory, unsatisfactory
MU students may convert grades to satisfactory, unsatisfactory
COLUMBIA - MU students will have the option to convert their A to F grades to satisfactory or unsatisfactory... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 6:53:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

STIMULUS PACKAGE: mid-Missourians ready to see more in their wallet
STIMULUS PACKAGE: mid-Missourians ready to see more in their wallet
ASHLAND – On the eve of the U.S. House vote for the $2 trillion stimulus package in response to COVID-19,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Columbia artist brings color to gray skies
Columbia artist brings color to gray skies
COLUMBIA - Sunny skies brought a Columbia artist to Shelter Gardens Thursday. Cindy Scott, a live event painter, relies... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:32:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Associations representing Missouri nurses reach out to Governor for COVID-19 needs
Associations representing Missouri nurses reach out to Governor for COVID-19 needs
MISSOURI STATE CAPITOL - Associations representing Missouri nurses on the front line fighting against COVID-19 are asking Governor Mike Parson... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 4:51:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Department of Conservation offering free nature-based curriculum
Department of Conservation offering free nature-based curriculum
COLUMBIA - While students are learning at home because of COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering free nature-focused... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 2:37:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri unemployment claims increase tenfold
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri unemployment claims increase tenfold
COLUMBIA - More than 42,000 Missourians filed for unemployment in the last week, according to new data released Thursday by... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 1:58:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Medical Students prepare for call to join the front line
Medical Students prepare for call to join the front line
COLUMBIA - Medical students are now searching for ways they can assist with COVID-19, as preparations begin for a possible... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 1:20:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Service dogs bring comfort to ER doctors on the frontlines
Service dogs bring comfort to ER doctors on the frontlines
(CNN) -- Heroes come in all shapes and sizes -- this one just happens to have four legs and a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:34:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

State legislature faces tough budget choices amid COVID-19 complications
State legislature faces tough budget choices amid COVID-19 complications
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri General Assembly still needs to pass a budget for next fiscal year and allocate... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:24:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 12 COVID-19 cases
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 12 COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 9:57:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Choi named interim MU chancellor
Choi named interim MU chancellor
COLUMBIA - Mun Choi was appointed interim chancellor of MU Wednesday. In an email to the university community, Board... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 9:45:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Crocs donating its shoes to healthcare workers
Crocs donating its shoes to healthcare workers
(CNN) -- Go into most US emergency rooms, and you'll find staff wearing Crocs. Now their manufacturer has announced a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 8:26:00 AM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

FBI: Bomb suspect dead after warrant served near Kansas City
FBI: Bomb suspect dead after warrant served near Kansas City
BELTON (AP) — The FBI said a man who was fatally injured by Missouri agents was the subject of a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 Wednesday, March 25, 2020 7:35:00 PM CDT March 25, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
1pm 66°
2pm 68°
3pm 69°
4pm 69°