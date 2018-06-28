Festa Palooza Fun

The Youth Community Coalition hosted "Festa Palooza," a non-alcohol and drug-free music event.

The coalition and Columbia Police Department offered teens facts about alcohol and drugs to help them avoid making wrong choices. Teen members of the coalition said the event is just the beginning.

"Today was a small, little number, but the next event, I want it to be much bigger," said Latasha Stevens. "And it'll get there slowly."

The coalition is gearing up this summer for a community painting project to put murals on the Douglass Park walkway over Providence Road.

Reported by: Jamie Grey