Festival Takes Everyone Back in Time

The Boone's Lick Folk Festival really takes you back.

"You can see things that are no longer done. You can see spinning wheels and flint napping and steam engines - true history that most people don't have any idea of," visitor Tim Taylor said.

The event is host to arts and crafts from the Daniel Boone era, and it's held on a very historic spot.

"It's a step back in time, this is a very primitive state archeological site, I was told by a park ranger once that if I dug a hole I would be better off if I shot somebody cause I would get off easier," Event Coordinator Connie Shay said.

George and Linda Arbor of Sedalia come to the festival every year to play on their authentic double mountain dulcimer.

"It's relaxing, we laugh...at times put ourselves to sleep playing," artist Linda McCollum said.

The festival also had several historic displays such as the 1839 six pound canon which was used in several Hollywood films including "Glory." More than 600 people enjoyed this year's festival, and it's fitting that the festival happens every year on Labor Day. The lives of the settlers in Missouri revolved around the hard work it took to build their communities.