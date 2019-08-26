Festus mother charged after young daughter found dead

FESTUS (AP) - A 21-year-old Festus woman faces a child endangerment charge after her young daughter was found dead and her son with a broken leg.

The Festus police chief said officers were called Sunday morning to an apartment where the 17-month-old girl was reported to be unconscious.

He said the child had obvious facial and head trauma, noting that she appeared to have been dead for a while. The 3-year-old boy was turned over to social workers.

Taylor Lynn Fast was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child. Further charges are possible after medical examiners conclude their report. Online court records didn't list an attorney for Fast.

Festus police said they are searching for another person in the case who they believe is an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband.