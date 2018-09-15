Few Bills Remain In Final Three Days Of Legislative Session

JEFFERSON CITY - There's just about 36 hours left before lawmakers at the state Capitol are finished for this term.

In the Senate, a bill is still under consideration that would require doctors to examine patients and document the status of pregnancies before administering abortion-inducing drugs.

Another bill would require parental consent for anyone under age 17 to use a tanning bed.

A third bill would allow county health centers to pay their bills electronically.

There's just a day and a half left in this year's session.