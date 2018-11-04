Few Counties Have E-911

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Unlike most other states, Missouri has few counties with enhanced 911, known as E-911. The technology shows dispatchers where a 911 call is coming from, to get callers help from responders faster. Only 21 of Missouri's 114 counties have E-911 systems installed, largely because the state is without a statewide funding source. In fact, officials say Missouri is the only state in the nation without such funding. A legislative panel is studying the issue and is expected to make a recommendation in December for a possible bill in the 2008 regular session. Statewide ballot votes in 1999 and 2002 were defeated. In Kansas, 71 of 105 counties have E-911 capabilities. Voters there approved a $0.50 monthly fee on wireless bills to help rural counties pay for the E-911 systems.