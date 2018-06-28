Few File So Far on Tax Day

Sharon Newland usually files her taxes well before the deadline, but she waited this time.

"We had a lot of things going on last year, that's why we waited 'til the last minute this year," she explained. "Otherwise, I'm pretty prompt in taking care of things earlier."

The downtown Block office was busiest in January and February. Employees said most procrastinators walked in last week.

"There are two kinds of procrastinators," explained manager John Pilla, "because they owe and they want to wait 'til last, but that's also when we get our most complicated returns."

The lack of Monday's last-minute rush may be because most taxpayers didn't realize the deadline was extended because of April 15 was on Saturday this year.