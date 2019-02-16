Fewer flu cases reported in Missouri

1 day 18 hours 58 minutes ago Thursday, February 14 2019 Feb 14, 2019 Thursday, February 14, 2019 5:41:00 PM CST February 14, 2019 in News
By: Randi Bass, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting significantly fewer flu cases in Missouri, compared to last year.

There have been 19,015 cases in Missouri so far this season. That's nearly 74,000 less than the same time period last year.

This is consistent with the drop in flu cases nationally, according to the CDC. The majority of this season's cases are less severe than last year's, both in Missouri and elsewhere.

Jason Wilcox, a senior planner at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, attributes the changes to three things: the effectiveness of this year's vaccine, a different strain of the flu and a later peak flu season.

"H1N1 is the predominant strain," Wilcox said. "The symptoms aren't as severe as the H3N2 strain."

Nationally, around 90 percent of this season's confirmed cases are H1N1, a less severe flu strain.

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said, of 436 cases reported in the area, 355 are Influenza A cases.

Wilcox said his department has seen flu numbers "tick up over the last few weeks," and he's expecting a later peak in this year's flu season. Peak flu season was earlier last year, around November, December and January.

According to the CDC, this year's vaccine is about 47 percent effective.

"It's never too late to get your vaccine," Wilcox said. "Flu season technically runs through May."

The vaccine isn't the only way to prevent the flu. Wilcox recommend people wash their hands with hot water and antibacterial soap. And he said people should cough into their sleeve and not their hands.

More News

Grid
List

Salmonella outbreak tied to raw turkey expands with 63 more illnesses
Salmonella outbreak tied to raw turkey expands with 63 more illnesses
(CNN) -- Sixty-three more people have been infected with salmonella linked to raw turkey products in an outbreak that began... More >>
12 minutes ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 12:27:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has defrocked former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick after Vatican officials found him guilty of... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 7:25:00 AM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Jasper County teacher charged with having sex with student
Jasper County teacher charged with having sex with student
SARCOXIE, Mo. (AP) — The Jasper County prosecutor on Thursday charged a 23-year-old English teacher at Sarcoxie High School with... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 9:56:18 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Battle Girls Wrestling makes history and defies norms
Battle Girls Wrestling makes history and defies norms
COLUMBIA - Battle High School's Girls Wrestling team will make history by competing in the first high school girls state... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 8:56:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: More snow on the way for Saturday night and next week
UPDATE: More snow on the way for Saturday night and next week
COLUMBIA - The first snow system has come to an end and two more are on the way in less... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 8:25:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in Weather

Some people shrug off winter conditions
Some people shrug off winter conditions
COLUMBIA - Despite the treacherous conditions, some people have no choice but to drive in weather like Friday's. "My... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 6:48:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Wretched conditions: 42 dogs and cats rescued from trash and waste
Wretched conditions: 42 dogs and cats rescued from trash and waste
COLUMBIA — The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 21 dogs and 21 cats from a property in western Missouri Friday.... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 5:42:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Treacherous driving in Missouri before another winter blast
Treacherous driving in Missouri before another winter blast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Another winter blast hit Missouri Friday, causing multiple accidents, closing schools and leaving highway experts... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 4:03:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in Top Stories

Routine traffic stop leads to big drug bust
Routine traffic stop leads to big drug bust
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A traffic stop for following too close led to troopers seizing oxycodone, THC wax, shatter, a product... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 3:04:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Ameren: thousands of jobs coming to Missouri
Ameren: thousands of jobs coming to Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Ameren Missouri said several thousand jobs will be created as part of an effort to upgrade its... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 1:49:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in Top Stories

Vehicle fuel economy drops in cold weather
Vehicle fuel economy drops in cold weather
COLUMBIA – The cold weather doesn't just affect road conditions, but fuel economy as well. According to the U.S Department... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 1:48:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

The Latest: Trump signs bill averting government shutdown
The Latest: Trump signs bill averting government shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and border security (all times local): 2:33 p.m. President... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 1:43:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Parents of 2 Ozarks boat crash victims file lawsuit
Parents of 2 Ozarks boat crash victims file lawsuit
CAMDENTON (AP) — The parents of two suburban Kansas City victims of a Lake of the Ozarks boat crash have... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 1:14:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

LIVE BLOG: Snowfall impacts mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: Snowfall impacts mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Agencies across mid-Missouri are responding to snowfall. Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 12:20:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Attorneys for Hawley ask judge to quash subpoena
Attorneys for Hawley ask judge to quash subpoena
JEFFERSON CITY - Attorneys for Sen. Josh Hawley asked a Cole County judge to quash a subpoena in connection with... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 11:32:00 AM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Investigators looking into Hardee's fire
Investigators looking into Hardee's fire
MEXICO, Mo. — The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a fire at 1:19 a.m. Friday at the Hardee’s on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 7:02:00 AM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Winter weather could impact HS wrestling tourney
Winter weather could impact HS wrestling tourney
COLUMBIA - Approaching winter weather may have an impact on the Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships. The championships... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 14 2019 Feb 14, 2019 Thursday, February 14, 2019 10:07:00 PM CST February 14, 2019 in News

Congress OKs smaller border deal; Trump will sign, declare state of emergency
Congress OKs smaller border deal; Trump will sign, declare state of emergency
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress lopsidedly approved a border security compromise Thursday that would avert a second painful government shutdown. However,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 14 2019 Feb 14, 2019 Thursday, February 14, 2019 7:51:00 PM CST February 14, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 22°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
1pm 31°
2pm 32°
3pm 33°
4pm 33°