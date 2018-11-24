Fewer People Going Swimming Thanks to Chilly Weather

CENTRALIA - The weather has been cool to start the pool season. Most pools in mid-Missouri opened up over Memorial Day weekend, but thanks to the chilly temperatures fewer swimmers are taking a dip.

Some pools in mid-Missouri have rules about how warm it must be for them to open. At Centralia Municipal Pool, the outside temperature needs to be about 72 degrees or warmer for it to open, which has kept the gates shut more than open.

"We've had really one good day since we opened and that was Tuesday of last week. We had about 260 people here. Other than that, we've been closing early or not even opening," said Tad Dunn, Director of Parks and Recreation in Centralia.

The weather has also impacted swim lessons.

Rachel Beck, a Centralia swim instructor, said, "In the first couple sessions there's a decrease in the number of parents calling to set up their kids for swimming lessons and along with private swimming lessons for our lifeguards. It has just become really frustrating for us to schedule them."

Last year, pools faired better thanks to warmer temps.

"Last year, we had a great opening week. The weather and temperature was conducive for opening and having big crowds here, but with the rain we've gotten this year and the lower the normal temperatures, it's been difficult," Dunn said.

This year, the Centralia Municipal Pool has closed early or not even opened everyday except one day.