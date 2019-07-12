Fewer vehicles will need inspections under new Missouri law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri drivers soon will no longer be required to get inspections on vehicles less than 10 years old.
Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed legislation to change the state's vehicle safety inspection rules.
Currently, inspections are required every other year for vehicles 5 years or older. Parson's action will bump that back to vehicles at least 10 years old or with 150,000 miles on their odometers.
Legislative researchers estimate that about 1.1 million vehicles will no longer need biennial inspections under the new rule.
The change takes effect Aug. 28.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - UM System leaders are set to announce a partnership with a major international health company as part of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A family who fought for five years finally got their wish as the governor signed "Simon's Law".... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday deputies arrested a wanted Boone County fugitive. Deputies arrested Aaron... More >>
in
PORTLAND - A Callaway County man was charged with second degree murder Thursday. Court records show Michael Hatfield called... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson signed legislation changing how early schools can start their fall semester in 2020. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after a standoff at a mobile home in Vandiver Place Trailer Park in Columbia... More >>
in
HOWARD COUNTY - A Fayette man who was killed in a head-on collision in Howard County was driving in the... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Two people sustained serious injuries after a car crash in Audrain County on Wednesday, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The nationwide search for Columbia's city manager is nearing an end. The two finalists for city manager met with... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A tractor-trailer hauling pig intestine has dumped its load across a downtown highway in Kansas... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One of three dogs trapped in a home during a fire died, the Jefferson City Fire Department... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri drivers soon will no longer be required to get inspections on vehicles less than... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A company that owns a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake last summer,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Stephens College has been recognized as one of the best fashion schools in the world, according to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman accused of kidnapping her child in a custody dispute is back in Boone County after her... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A hearing concerning a student data breach at Jefferson City Public Schools lasted over eleven hours Wednesday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Callaway County Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Hatfield, 47, Monday morning. He was later charged with second degree murder... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - Maries County Sheriff's Office released security footage Wednesday night of an armed robbery that happened at Vichy... More >>
in