FFA plants seeds of leadership, service for Missouri students

1 year 4 months 1 week ago Monday, May 08 2017 May 8, 2017 Monday, May 08, 2017 2:25:00 PM CDT May 08, 2017 in News
By: Nora Faris, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - When 33 farm boys from around the U.S. gathered in Kansas  City in 1928 to form the Future Farmers of America, most of the horsepower in agriculture came from actual horses - not tractors. The only "apples" they knew were the ones that grew on trees, not the iPhones and MacBooks of today. GPS technology, genetically engineered crops and self-driving tractors weren't even seeds in the minds of inventors.

Fast forward to today: FFA now boasts more than 600,000 members nationwide, with more than 30,000 members in Missouri. The organization, an agricultural education and leadership development club for high school students, works to stay true to its agricultural roots. But in recent years, it's continued to branch out into STEM education, exposing students not just to fields of corn and soybeans, but to the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, all of which enhance modern agriculture.

"Today, anything really corresponds to agriculture," said Ozark FFA member Codey Powell. "Marketing, science, technology, education, everything."

FFA students are also expected to maintain a Supervised Agricultural Experience program, a self-directed learning experience that can center on a research project, an agriculture-related job or a student's own business venture. 

In 2016, Missouri FFA members earned nearly $50 million through their SAE programs.

For her SAE project, Carrollton FFA member Allie Lock raises beef cattle, conducts scientific research on plant-based water filtration systems and works for a local radio station.

Lock said her agriscience research takes science concepts from the classroom and makes them applicable in real life.

"I've had physical science, biology and chemistry - traditional science classes," Lock said. "They were really informative, but they weren't that hands-on. With agriscience, it's actually you doing the science experimentation, you coming up with the project, you writing the research paper. You gain a lot of analytical thinking and you grow as a researcher."

Missouri FFA state officer Hunter Kay of Fredericktown said competing in FFA public speaking contests will give him an edge as he enters college and a career.

"Being able to speak in front of people, being able to communicate the words that I want to communicate well, it'll help me out a lot in a job," Kay said.

According to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 60,000 new jobs in agriculture open in the U.S. each year. However, there are are only enough qualified graduates in agriculture degree programs to fill two-thirds of those jobs.

About half of those jobs are in management or business, and one-quarter are in STEM-related fields. Another 12 percent of job openings are in education, communication and governmental services.

Those are promising statistics for today's FFA members, since many of them plan on pursuing careers in agriculture, but not traditional farming.

"I would kind of like to work for the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, going around to different countries, talking about ag policies with them," Lock said.

The National FFA Organization offers more than $2 million in scholarships annually to members pursuing higher education and career paths in agriculture and related fields.

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

An inside look at alcohol delivery
An inside look at alcohol delivery
KANSAS CITY ( KSHB/KMCI ) - Alcohol delivery is now legal in Kansas City, and 41 Action News got a... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 10:38:35 AM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation celebrates its 41st annual Heritage Festival and Craft show Saturday and Sunday. The... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:04:00 AM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Missouri as he pushes for Republican Josh Hawley to unseat... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:48:47 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
COLUMBIA - Super Typhoon Mangkhut reached the Philippines Friday and will move west to China and Vietnam. According to... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:42:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
COLUMBIA - Three more members of Missouri Task Force One have been activated to assist in Tropical Storm Florence response... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - After two weeks of rain, high school football players around mid-Missouri finally get to play under mostly clear... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A St. Joseph man faces two felony charges after a fatal boating accident during the Memorial... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 4:11:35 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
JEFFERSON CITY - House Bills 2 and 3 are now waiting for the governor's approval, to take affect in Missouri.... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police say a man and woman went to the movies together hours before the man was... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 2:46:52 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System President Mun Choi outlined a plan Friday for $260 million in investments over... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 12:07:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ordered the Missouri Secretary of State's office Friday to remove Amendment 1 from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:53:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:11:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students could apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
(CNN) -- At least five people, including a mother and her infant, have died in North Carolina as Tropical Storm... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed Friday to cooperate with the special counsel's Russia investigation as... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:36:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:58:45 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with kicking a cat like it was a ball on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:25:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
COLUMBIA - Stephens College will see the first graduating class for its master's of physician assistant studies program. Administrators hope... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 7:09:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 88°
3pm 88°
4pm 88°
5pm 87°