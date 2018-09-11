FFA Week Is a Town Tradition

When you're driving a tractor to school, parallel parking isn't so easy and driving to school might take up to an hour and fifteen minutes. That's because tractors are fast in the field but only go about 20-22 miles per hour on the road. Thirteen tractors lined up in Montgomery County High School Friday for one reason.

"We've spent the week celebrating different aspects of agriculture, culminating on today, which for us here in Montgomery County, has been 'Drive Your Tractor to School' day and 'Dress Like a Farmer' day," said Future Farmers of America Advisor Jonathan Hoer.

Junior Randy Sachs led a string of other high schoolers and their tractors to school. He said this isn't just a school tradition; his father drove his tractor up the same gravel road when he was younger.

"He went to this school. He said it was fun, kinda like us, they came in a convoy," Sachs said.

As one man remembers, Tractor Day has also led to tractor play.

"One year, the boys decided to get here early before I did, and what they did was, there weren't those blue bars out front to block the sidewalk, so they parked all their tractors up against the front doors so no one could get into school," said principal James Luetjen.

For the 120 FFA members at Montgomery, it's a kickstart to farm appreciation.

There are 25,000 FFA members in Missouri, and about 500,000 nationwide. Some of the other events of FFA Week included "Ride Your ATV to School Day" and an FFA breakfast.