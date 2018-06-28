Field Artillery Battalion Deactivated

The 128th celebrated it's long history with one last anthem.

"It's pretty humbling when you know that you're just such a small piece of something that's been there for so long," said Lieutenant Farron Fitzpatrick.

The unit's been headquartered in Columbia since 1917. Soldiers of the 128th receive this commemorative coin marking the end of an era. It's just one token of the appreciation for their service.

"It's a pretty sad day, especially when you see all the retired guys, the people that come before, the history and read all that goes on, it's inevitable in today's forces that there's going to be change," said Fitzpatrick.

The type of warfare has changed since the unit's activation, which means there's a decreasing need for field artillery.

"It's all a part of the transformation the army's going through," said Colonel Mark Parks. "Each one of these soldiers is going on to different job, so while its emotional, there are a lot of new and exciting challenges for them ahead. Sometimes we forget that it goes on before we were ever thought of, and its going to go on once we're gone, it just may not be in the same form we're used to."

As the unit's time wraps up, soldiers hope tradition will live on. A majority of the Columbia unit will train to work as military police. Most soldiers will still be based at the Columbia armory. They'll fall under the name of the headquarters of the 175th military police battalion and the 1140th military police detachment.